Mr X Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Arya, Gautham Ram Karthik’s spy action thriller

Mr X, starring Arya and Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 17, 2026. Directed by Manu Anand, here’s what netizens have to say about the spy action thriller.

Mr X Twitter Review

A user took to social media and stated that the movie looked stylish in many aspects and was technically solid. They mentioned that the first half was fairly good and engaging without any hiccups, but the second half turned disappointing with too many unnecessary twists. The user questioned whether so many twists were needed and remarked that a spy thriller should be engaging with a fast-paced screenplay. They added that the second half felt like a complete letdown, with several logical inconsistencies.

The same user further noted that Manju Warrier had a few action sequences in which she appeared impressive. They also mentioned that the film seemed to set up a sequel with a twist towards the end, but only time would tell if a second part would be made. Additionally, they commented that the songs were not very good, although the background score was effective.

Another netizen commented that they could not determine whether the issue lay with the casting or the performances. They observed that the story had the potential to become one of Kollywood’s best but felt that the director failed to utilize it effectively. They also added that most of the audience could easily predict the so-called twist.

A third user mentioned that the film had a fast-paced first half and a twist-filled second half, along with a strong climax featuring impactful action. They stated that the background score significantly enhanced the overall experience. The user also appreciated the on-screen combination of Arya and Gautham Ram Karthik, adding that Sarathkumar and Manju Warrier brought both class and power to the film.

Here are the reactions:

More about Mr X

Mr X follows the story of a global syndicate centered around a high-stakes mission triggered when a missing nuclear device resurfaces in enemy hands. As tensions escalate, India orders the elimination of one of its captured agents. However, a rogue operative goes against orders, uncovering a larger conspiracy that threatens to spiral into a global conflict. Drawing inspiration from real-world espionage tactics, the film evolves into a race against time.

With Arya and Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead roles, the movie also features R. Sarathkumar, Manju Warrier, Athulya Ravi, Anagha, and others in key roles.

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