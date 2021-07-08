Mridula Vijay and Yuva Krishna tie the knot in a traditional ceremony; Check out FIRST PHOTOS of the newlyweds

Mridula Vijay and Yuva Krishna look stunning together and make for a perfect couple in the wedding photos that are going viral on social media.

Malayalam TV actors Mridula Vijay and Yuva Krishna tied the knot today, July 8 in presence of their close friends and family members. One can see in the photos, Mridula Vijay is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a traditional saree and on-point makeup by Vikas Vks. She accessorised her bridal look with a choker and maang tika. Yuva Krishna, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt and a mundu for his wedding with Mridula. They look stunning together and make for a perfect couple in the wedding photos that are going viral on social media.

The couple hosted Mehendi and Haldi ceremony yesterday and the photos of the same have also surfaced on social media. At the Haldi ceremony, Yuva Krishna looked dashing in yellow kurta while Mridula Vijay picked a yellow and pink lehenga. Sharing photos on Instagram, the groom wrote, "She cant stop blushing whenever i stare, tat connection makes our relationship filled with gold."

Mridula Vijay is known for her role in the hit series Manjurukum Kalam. She has also been part of reality shows like Dancing Stars, Comedy Stars, Ammayimaar Varum Ellaam Sheriyaakum, Star War, Tamar Patar, Let's Rock & Roll and Star Magic.

Yuva Krishna rose to fame with his role as Manu Prathap in the Mazhavil Manorama show Manjil Virinja Poovu. Besides being an actor, he is also a model, mentalist and illusionist.

