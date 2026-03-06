Mrithyunjay Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Sree Vishnu starrer action thriller

Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 6, 2026. As the action thriller hit the big screens, here’s what netizens had to say about it.

Mrithyunjay Twitter Review

A user on X (formerly Twitter) said that Mrithyunjay was not an outstanding investigative thriller but was a good watch nonetheless, adding that Sree Vishnu played Jay to perfection. The user also mentioned that it was good to see him in a grim role after a series of comic acts and noted that Hussain Sha and his team of writers had done a neat job with the screenplay.

Another netizen commented that Mrithyunjay turned out to be a solid thriller. The user explained that although the film took some time to set things up, it quickly found its rhythm and became engaging once the investigation began. They added that the first half was decent, while the second half was far more engaging with a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

The user further stated that Kala Bhairava’s background score added great intensity and that Sreekar Prasad’s crisp editing kept the narrative moving smoothly. They also said that the performances were solid across the board.

However, the user pointed out that the opening portions felt somewhat slow and that a few moments seemed predictable. On the positive side, they noted that there were no forced love tracks or unnecessary songs, which helped the film stay focused on its core story. The user concluded that it was a refreshing Telugu thriller after quite a while.

A third user wrote that Mrithyunjay did not include unnecessary love tracks that would slow the film down and instead focused purely on the story. The user also stated that director Hussain’s story execution was excellent and that Sree Vishnu’s outstanding performance made the film totally worth watching.

Here are the reactions:

More about Mrithyunjay

Mrithyunjay follows the story of Jay, an ambitious reporter who works at Swecha Newspaper, where his job is to secure obituary advertisements for the company. Jay excels in his role, but his goal is to earn a place in the Crime Bureau department. However, he is denied the position due to a lack of experience and skills.

One day, while Jay is on the job to secure an obituary ad, he notices something unusual about a death. He begins searching for answers, and his investigation eventually leads him to a formidable force.

Apart from Sree Vishnu in the lead role, the film also stars Reba Monica John, Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Raccha Ravi, Ayyappa, Sijju, Aishwarya, Balaaditya, Krishna Koushik, and others in key roles.

