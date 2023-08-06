Mrunal Thakur celebrates as Sita Ramam clocks 1 year; says Dulquer Salmaan made it a memorable experience

At a time when romance was considered a dying genre, Sita Ramam came out, breaking that notion. When everyone assumed that the audience did not prefer watching love stories, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur charmed everyone with Sita Ramam. It has already been one year since the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed film came out.

Since it was such a defining film in the careers of everyone involved in it, the cast and crew of Sita Ramam took to social media to celebrate one year of its release. Since this was Mrunal’s debut in Telugu cinema, the film meant a lot to the talented actress. She shared a video on her Instagram handle expressing how much the film meant to her.

The video compiled many of the moments from the film’s set. The laughs, tears, romance, and everything else that the film stood for were incorporated into the video by Mrunal.

Mrunal Thakur shares a video filled with all the wonderful moments from the shoot of Sita Ramam

Mrunal Thakur shares a thank-you note with the audience as she completes one year in Telugu cinema

Mrunal received an exceptional welcome from the audience for her debut in Telugu cinema. Therefore, as the film completed its first year, the actress wrote a thank you note to fans. "Dear Audience, This was my first Telugu debut and the love you all showered me with was just beyond my wildest dreams! You accepted me as your own Telugu Ammai and thank you for making this incredible and memorable journey of love, so so special," Mrunal shared.

The actress seems to recognize that what happened to her with Sita Ramam was an exceptional case that does not happen to many other actors. There was an immediate outpouring of love for the film and her character after Sita Ramam was released. Everyone was bowled over by the actress’ grace and ease with which she pulled off her character.

Mrunal added, "I promise to always entertain you with a different range of characters for many many many more years (so be prepared) @hanurpudi thank you for helping me bring out the best version of Sita. @dqsalmaan I can go on and on about how memorable you made this whole experience for me (go read the birthday post I just put up for you, that’ll tell you why)" The actress thanked everyone involved with the film who made the experience working on Sita Ramam memorable.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar enjoy fireworks in romantic PIC clicked by kids Sitara, Gautam