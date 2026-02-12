Mrunal Thakur dismisses marriage rumors with Dhanush: ‘I think 14th Feb is going to be April Fools Day’

Mrunal Thakur is all set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming romantic film Do Deewane Seher Mein, slated to release on February 20, 2026. While speaking about the film, the actress opened up about rumours of tying the wedding knot with Dhanush, dismissing them once and for all.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to marriage rumors with Dhanush

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Mrunal Thakur was asked whether she was set to marry soon. In response, the actress said, “Me? No, nope. I think February 14 is going to be April 1, which is April Fools’ Day. I don't know who started this. It's a scary space right now because some people spread rumours like ‘Mrunal officially confirmed her marriage.’”

For those unaware, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush were reportedly set to tie the knot this month. The reports claimed that both actors were planning to enter wedlock soon. However, it appears that the actress herself has now dismissed the rumours.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s work front

Mrunal Thakur is next set to appear in the lead role in Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romantic drama follows the story of two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai who find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from the chaos of the city to the serenity of the mountains.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, and many others in key roles. The movie is slated to release on February 20, 2026.

Moreover, Mrunal will also be seen in the lead role in the film Dacoit. Co-starring Adivi Sesh, the romantic actioner is expected to hit the big screens on April 10, after reports suggested it was postponed from its March 19 release date to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next appear in the lead role in the film Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. With Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the thriller also features Karunas, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles.

Additionally, the actor recently launched his next film, tentatively titled D55, co-starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela.

