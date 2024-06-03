Mrunal Thakur looks back at her special memories from May and it's all things goofy

Mrunal Thakur has posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her fun-filled month of May. The ten-slide post showcases moments from her eating fruits, and outings to enjoying swings and spending time with her pet cat.

The most captivating image from the post is the final slide, where Mrunal Thakur, looking exhausted on a bed, humorously wrote "I am done."

While posting the adorable moments on Instagram, Sita Ramam actress wrote, “May aur मैं” which means “May and I”.

Check out the post below:

Fans adored the post and showered her with love in the comments section. One of her fans commented, “Best photo dump ever.”

Another fan wrote “May aur princess” which means “May and Princess” followed by a love emoticon.

One of them expressed their love for her recent Telugu romantic action drama film, The Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The fan wrote, “Family star is the best movie”.

The most interesting comment is someone saying “last slide will forever be a mood” following a laughing emoticon.

More about Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal is simultaneously working in Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi films. Her next film, Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati, is in post-production. The Hindi thriller film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Vyas, and others. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the producers of the film.

Mrunal Thakur has garnered significant appreciation for her performances in films such as Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and Jersey. Her last film, The Family Star, performed average at the box office.

