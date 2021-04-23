Mrunal Thakur opts out of Baahubali prequel series due to lack of clarity from the team

Despite major part of the shoot being completed, the highly-anticipated show has been put on hold.

Back in 2018, Netflix had announced Baahubali's live-action prequel series called 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'. Said to be based on Anand Neelakantan’s novel ‘The Rise of Sivagami,’ the two-season show had Mrunal Thakur, Anoop Soni, and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. The star cast of the show had already wrapped up a major part of the shoot. Despite major part of the shoot being completed, the highly-anticipated show has been put on hold for reasons well-known to the team. Now, we hear Mrunal Thakur opts out of the Baahubali prequel series due to lack of clarity from the team.

A source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla, "Mrunal is no longer a part of the series due to lack of clarity from the production house after shooting 70% of the film 2 years back...Mrunal has moved on from the project as she had other professional commitments." South Indian filmmakers Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru have directed the series. Mrunal was on board to play the young Shivagami in the series. Well, the makers are expected to re-shoot with the new team. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited. The makers are reportedly planning to start rolling by April-May next year.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh makes a strong case for colour blocking in hot pink and black outfit; Yay or Nay?

Known for her roles in Hindi films Super 30 and Batla House, Mrunal Thakur has a few projects in the kitty. She will be seen in the Telugu film Jersey's Hindi Remake alongside . The stunner will also be sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming untitled romantic period drama.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×