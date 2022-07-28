Mrunal Thakur pens a birthday letter to Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan; Calls him 'macha & rare one'

The heartthrob of South, Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his birthday took and wishes have been pouring in. His Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur, who is playing Sita opposite him as Ram, penned a birthday letter and it shows volumes of their beautiful bond. She called him 'macha', 'fellow Leo', 'rare one', and 'kind'. With this beautiful rapport, we can't wait to the heart-touching chemistry between the two on the big screen in Sita Ramam.

Mrunal Thakur shared a collage pic with Dulquer Salmaan from Sita Ramam promotions to wish him a happy birthday. The actress wrote, 'My dear Dulquer, there are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal. I'm not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart. We met in Kashmir for the first time and that's when I knew you'd be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together. Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it. Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one!Happy birthday fellow Leo!Love, Mrunal Thakur."

Dulquer Salmaan replied to her birthday wish as he commented, "Sita Garu !! At a rare loss for words. The best present anyone could give me is a letter. And I’ll always hold this one close. SitaRamam has been the most magical journey and it couldn’t have been what it is without you playing sita !! Thank you for being a Macha and Fellow Leo !!"

Dulquer Salman will comprise the role of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer stationed in Kashmir while Mrunal will step into the shoes of Sita Mahalakshmi, his love interest. The film promises a heart-touching epic love story amidst the backdrop of a war. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in a crucial role as Afreen in the film. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.

