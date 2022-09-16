Mrunal Thakur praises Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan: 'He's the only actor who expresses with his eyes'
Mrunal Thakur heaps praises on co-star Dulquer Salmaan at the success bash of their film Sita Ramam.
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna delivered another blockbuster hit in the form of their romantic drama, Sita Ramam. After reaching the cinema halls on the 5th of August this year, the film garnered a lot of praise from movie buffs. Interacting with the media, the female lead praised her co-star Dulquer Salmaan and said, "Dulquer is the only actor I have met so far who expresses with his eyes. It's so difficult to match him. He is an inspiration."
On the other hand, the Hey Sinamika star also talked about the Hindi release of Sita Ramam, "I was very keen to release it in Hindi. I had open dates and was free to dub. So I asked them to dub the Hindi version and then figure out what to do with it. We were all a little worried coz there were a lot of films lined up. There has not been a love story for a film that has set the box office on fire. I was anxious too, as it was a romantic film. But now, we have got a lot of courage to release a lot more films in Hindi, which can be love stories too."
Hanu Raghavapudi has helmed the drama which narrates the romantic relationship between a soldier Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and a simple girl Sita (Mrunal Thakur). As these two lovers get separated by war, the last letter by Ram is not able to reach Sita. Two decades go by when Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna) is given the task to deliver this letter.
Backed by the banner Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao have looked after the cinematography and editing departments of the drama respectively. The music for Sita Ramam has been scored by composer Vishal Chandrasekhar.
