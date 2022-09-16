Mrunal Thakur praises Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan: 'He's the only actor who expresses with his eyes'

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna delivered another blockbuster hit in the form of their romantic drama, Sita Ramam. After reaching the cinema halls on the 5th of August this year, the film garnered a lot of praise from movie buffs. Interacting with the media, the female lead praised her co-star Dulquer Salmaan and said, "Dulquer is the only actor I have met so far who expresses with his eyes. It's so difficult to match him. He is an inspiration."

On the other hand, the Hey Sinamika star also talked about the Hindi release of Sita Ramam, "I was very keen to release it in Hindi. I had open dates and was free to dub. So I asked them to dub the Hindi version and then figure out what to do with it. We were all a little worried coz there were a lot of films lined up. There has not been a love story for a film that has set the box office on fire. I was anxious too, as it was a romantic film. But now, we have got a lot of courage to release a lot more films in Hindi, which can be love stories too."