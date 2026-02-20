Mrunal Thakur reveals why rumored partner Dhanush appeared at Son of Sardar 2 premiere: ‘I didn’t know he would come’

Mrunal Thakur has hit the big screens with her latest movie Do Deewane Seher Mein, which was released on February 20, 2026. As the actress makes headlines over dating rumors with Dhanush, Mrunal revealed why the actor attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2.

Mrunal Thakur on why Dhanush attended Son of Sardar 2 event at her request

Speaking with Mirchi Plus while promoting her new release, Mrunal Thakur said, “Dhanush sir… I mean, after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I am a big fan of his. Oh my God, Asuran is something I can watch multiple times. He’s such an institution, and it takes so much for an actor to be that way and to bring out such performances from other actors too.”

“It so happened that while they were shooting Tere Ishk Mein, I said, ‘Sir, can you please come for the screening of Son of Sardaar?’ I didn’t know he would actually come. He just came, and I was so happy. I felt it was really sweet. I really wish to work with him one day,” the actress added.

For those unaware, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been reportedly seeing each other. While rumors even surfaced that both of them might tie the knot soon, the actress herself dismissed the reports.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s work front

Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in the lead role in Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romantic drama follows the story of two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai who find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from the chaos of the city to the serenity of the mountains.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, and Mona Ambegaonkar, among others, in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next appear in the lead role in Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. With Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the thriller also features Karunas, Jayaram, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The movie is expected to be released by summer this year.

Additionally, the actor recently launched his next film, tentatively titled D55, co-starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela.

