Mrunal Thakur sarcastically slams wedding rumors; Calls the entire incident funny

In a recent award ceremony, ace producer Allu Aravind had mentioned that actress Mrunal Thakur should get married to someone who is Telugu. The statement immediately sparked wedding rumors with fans taking to social media to discuss the statement.

Now, Mrunal Thakur has taken to Instagram to slam the wedding rumors, in the most sarcastic way possible.

Mrunal asks her followers to find her a groom

The actress shared a video of herself addressing the audience, where she mentioned that she had been receiving calls from friends, family, stylists, and designers who heard the rumors. The Sita Ramam actress also mentioned that she wanted to know who this Telugu boy was, and that the rumors were false. She clarified that she had just received blessings and that it was not an indication of her wedding. A loose translation of what the actress said is:

“Hi, I’m so sorry to break your hearts, guys, to all the stylists, designers and my friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past one hour, when they got to know that I’m getting married to some Telugu boy… I also want to know who this boy is in the first place, and in the second place, Sorry… I’m so sorry, this is a false rumor, because I just received a blessing; It’s so funny, I can’t even express how funny this rumor is. But having said that, I just couldn’t control. The wedding will happen soon… You find the groom, just let me know… send me the location and the venue”

Check out the video below

Allu Aravind’s words

In a recent award ceremony, Allu Aravind was invited onto the dais to present the award for the Best Female Actor, which Mrunal Thakur won for her performance in the romantic drama film Sita Ramam. At the ceremony, the ace producer talked about the actress and blessed her to get married soon. In fact, his exact words were: “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad”.

The statement immediately sparked speculations about her wedding, which the actress has now shunned.

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Hindi film Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She was also a part of the Netflix Anthology Lust Stories 2. Up next, she will be seen in the film Aankh Micholi, helmed by Umesh Shukla. The film also features Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, and many more.

Mrunal will also be a part of Nani’s upcoming film titled Hi Nanna, helmed by Shouryuv. Additionally, the actress is also a part of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film helmed by Parasuram, titled Family Star. The film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind.

