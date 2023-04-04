Mrunal Thakur sends the internet into a frenzy with her latest beach pics in a blue bikini

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. The actress, who made her debut in South with Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam, impressed audiences with her role as Sita. With just one film, Mrunal garnered a huge fan following from South audiences and her every pic goes viral as well. Now, the actress shared a few pics in a bikini from the beach and sent the internet into a frenzy.

Mrunal Thakur sets hearts on fire with her latest pics in a royal blue-coloured bikini by the beach. The actress showed off her toned midriff and flaunted her radiant smile. Mrunal Thakur's wet, messy hair falling on her face was just like a cherry on top of a cake.

The Sita Ramam actress also shared a few glimpses from the beach, sea, sky, and breathtaking views. Another pic shows Mrunal posing with a smile yellow-coloured bodysuit and denim. Sharing the pics, the actress captioned them, "March dump."

Take a look at Mrunal Thakur's bikini pics here:

Professional front

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a Hindi film titled Selfie, which was released on February 24 and failed to impress the audiences. The film, which features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. Akshay and Emraan reprised roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

Coming to her next in South, Mrunal has teamed up with Natural Star Nani for the tentatively titled film Nani30. The film is an emotional family drama, featuring Thakur alongside actor Nani and directed by Shouryuv.

