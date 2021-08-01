Mrunal Thakur sports a retro look as Sita in the FIRST LOOK of her next & Dulquer Salmaan is mesmerised

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur will be seen sharing the screen space in director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming untitled film. Dulquer will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in the film while Mrunal Thakur plays Sita. On the occasion of Mrunal's birthday today, August 1, the makers have unveiled the first look of the actress as Sita. One can see, Mrunal is sporting a retro avatar while DQ is seen holding a vintage camera as he looks mesmerized by her. DQ and Mrunal's chemistry looks catchy and we cannot wait to what's in store next.

Recently, on Dulquer Salmaan's 35th birthday, the makers of the film had released his first look as Lieutenant Ram. The film is a love saga with a war in the 60s backdrop. One sharing the first look, Dulquer Salmaan thanked his team and fans for the love. He wrote: “Thank you for the lovely surprise, you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting for this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen.”

Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting for this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen. @SwapnaDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @hanurpudi pic.twitter.com/Ht272CUMZc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, director Hanu Raghavapudi has also shared the first look of Mrunal as Sita, which is the perfect birthday treat for her fans. On the other hand, the production house tweeted, "Proud to Introduce @mrunal0801 as Sita..Happy birthday Sita.. u will conquer hearts..."

Take a look:

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir team up again for film Othiram Kadakam; Check out FIRST LOOK poster

The film is produced by Swapna Cinemas and is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Vishal Chandrasekar has been roped in as the music composer.