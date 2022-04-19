Mrunal Thakur spotted in ethnic post Sita Ramam shoot, Rashmika Mandanna opts for comfy airport look; PICS

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to make her debut in the South with an upcoming film titled Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She was spotted by the paparazzi in Hyderabad after the shoot of the film. The actress made a mark with her first presence in the city as she opted comfortable outfit in the white ethnic suit. Mrunal Thakur was clicked in a white ethnic suit and looked pretty as ever. She completed the look with a matching dupatta, transparent heels, and a bright smile. Her no make-up skin is not to be missed as she was glowing beautifully.

Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this romantic drama against the backdrop of a war. Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi.

Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted at the Hyderabad airport returning from Mumbai. She opted for a super comfy travel look in a black sweatshirt and jeans. The actress didn't look much in her jovial mood however managed to steal the limelight with her Gucci slippers that cost a bomb.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH RASHMIKA'S VIDEO

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. The first look of her character was unveiled recently. The Pushpa actress will be seen as a heroic Kashmiri girl in her next venture.

She is currently also busy shooting as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna shines bright on day off, flaunts her cute smile & glowing skin in latest PIC