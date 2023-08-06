Mrunal Thakur to make Tamil debut with AR Murugadoss film opposite Sivakarthikeyan a year after Sita Ramam

Mrunal Thakur had just celebrated one year of her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam, and now news of her Tamil debut is also coming out. The actress won over the audience with her scintillating performance in Sita Ramam. The film received praise from all over the country, as did Mrunal’s magical performance. The actress will be hoping to have a similar impact with her first Tamil debut as well.

Rumors of Mrunal’s Tamil debut had been going around for a while. She was rumored to start her Tamil acting career with an AR Murugadoss directorial that would have the actress paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan. These reports have now been confirmed, and the project is indeed taking place.

Mrunal Thakur will make her Tamil debut with an AR Murugadoss directorial

When she acted in Sita Ramam, Mrunal did not let the audience think even for a second that the Telugu language was new to her. She blended into the film’s narrative with absolute panache. Hopefully, the talented actress can recreate the same magic with her Tamil debut as well. The film will feature music from Anirudh Ravichander. The music composer and Sivakarthikeyan are a hit actor and music director combination, and therefore fans will be excited to have them work together again.

The Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga actor had even penned lyrics for a few of the most successful Anirudh songs, like Arabic Kuthu from Beast, Kalyaana Vayasu from Kolamaavu Kokila, and Chellamma from Doctor. As per the reports, Mrunal will star as Sivakarthikeyan’s love interest in the film. As the actress was working all over the country with multiple projects on her hands, it took her a while to sort out the dates for the film.

But now the date issues have been sorted, and Mrunal is set to sign the film this very week. The film’s shoot will reportedly commence at the end of the year. After the success of Maaveeran, Sivakarthikeyan is on a career high, and the actor will be hoping to further propel his career by being part of more exciting projects. The actor has a very intriguing lineup, and it will have to be seen whether his forthcoming projects will enjoy similar success as Maaveeran or not.

