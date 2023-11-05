Mrunal Thakur treats fans to a melodious vocal performance at Hi Nanna promotions; Check out Nani's reaction

Mrunal Thakur and Nani are currently gearing up for their next release called Hi Nanna, which will be released on December 7th, 2023. The movie’s makers and lead actors are actively promoting the movie and during one of these events, actress Mrunal Thakur mesmerized everyone with a beautiful song.

Mrunal, Nani and Hesham Abdul Wahab were all present during the promotional event at BITS College in Hyderabad where the actress took a moment to sing the newly released single from the movie called Ammadi.

Check out the video of Mrunal Thakur singing Ammadi

The melodious and quirky charm of Mrunal Thakur quickly grabbed the attention of many people who were at the event. She whole-heartedly sang for them, exchanging a bit of shy looks at the people who were present at the event.

The song Ammadi came out yesterday where Mrunal’s character dedicates a song to Nani’s character in the film. The song depicts the nature of the relationship, both the lead characters have in that dynamic and how they complement each other. The song carries onward how she is lucky to have found a husband like Nani’s character as a husband.

The song which was originally sung by Kaala Bhairava and Shakthisree Gopalan is musically crafted by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The song’s lyrics in Telugu were penned by Krishna Kanth with the song’s other language versions available on YouTube.

More about Mrunal Thakur’s lineups

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Hindi film Aankh Micholi with Paresh Rawal and Abhimanyu Dassani in the leading roles. Moreover, she is also soon set to be seen in the film Pippa as well with Ishaan Khattar in the lead role, which is dropping on Amazon Prime Video on November 10th, 2023.

Furthermore, Hi Nanna which is a romantic genre movie with Nani as the lead role is directed by debutant Shouryuv. The film is set to carry a romantic angle along with a subplot of a father-daughter relationship. Other than that, Mrunal Thakur is also going to appear in the Vijay Devarkonda starrer film Family Star which is directed by Parasuram. The movie is likely to be released next year on the occasion of Sankranti.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur sarcastically slams wedding rumors; Calls the entire incident funny