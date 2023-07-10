MS Dhoni and Sakshi get grand welcome with chants, whistles in Chennai for LGM trailer launch; Viral VIDEO

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MS Dhoni got a grand welcome on Monday as he landed in Chennai for his upcoming film LGM. He was greeted with a thunderous response from the fans with chants, cheers, and whistles. The crowd cheered Dhoni and Thala in the viral video that surfaced on social media.

In the viral video, a huge number of fans gathered as he arrived in Chennai and also showered him with flower petals. The video went viral on Twitter. MS Dhoni has reached the venue of the trailer and audio launch of his first entertainment production movie ‘LGM’ (Let’s Get Married). He attended along with his wife Sakshi at the event. Several photos and videos from the trailer launch have surfaced on social media.

MS Dhoni's viral video of trailer and audio launch of LGM





MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi's first film under Dhoni Entertainments

MS Dhoni is known as Thala by his fans. Fans worship him as a demi-god and the cricketer also considers Chennai his second home. Reportedly, he also owns a house in Chennai and also starting a business by venturing into movies. Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also managing director of Dhoni Entertainments, LGM is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. He is known for his famous novel Atharva- The Origin.

For the unversed, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi also owns a production house under her name. She has also produced a popular documentary 'Roar of the Lion', which was based on the IPL matches played by the Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, talking about the feature film, Sakshi had said, “We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories. We are excited to start this fascinating journey today. I assure you that this fun-filled film will be one that the entire family can enjoy."

