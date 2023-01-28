MS Dhoni announces his first Tamil film as a producer with Harish Kalyan; Deets inside

Cricketer and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has officially announced his first film as a producer. The cricketer has turned producer under his production house Dhoni Entertainments and announced his film titled LGM aka Let's Get Married. There were rumours that his first production venture will be a collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Well, that's not true. Young and fashion actor Harish Kalyan is the lead actor in Dhoni's film LGM.

Dhoni Productions took to Twitter and unveiled the first glimpse as the film was launched today with a formal Puja ceremony. His wife Sakshi Dhoni was also present at the launch ceremony along with the cast and crew. The poster begins with a caravan on a forested road which gives us a sneak peek at the cast of the film. A road trip, beach and adventure are what the motion poster reveals.