MS Dhoni announces his first Tamil film as a producer with Harish Kalyan; Deets inside

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has officially announced his first film as a producer. The film launched and unveiled the first glimpse with cast.
Cricketer and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has officially announced his first film as a producer. The cricketer has turned producer under his production house Dhoni Entertainments and announced his film titled LGM aka Let's Get Married. There were rumours that his first production venture will be a collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Well, that's not true. Young and fashion actor Harish Kalyan is the lead actor in Dhoni's film LGM.
Dhoni Productions took to Twitter and unveiled the first glimpse as the film was launched today with a formal Puja ceremony. His wife Sakshi Dhoni was also present at the launch ceremony along with the cast and crew. The poster begins with a caravan on a forested road which gives us a sneak peek at the cast of the film. A road trip, beach and adventure are what the motion poster reveals.
The movie will star Harish Kalyan of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame in the lead role. Ivana, who rose to fame with the blockbuster film Love Today, will play the female lead in LGM, which also features veteran actor Nadiya and Yogi Babu. The film has cinematography by Vishwajith.
Dhoni enjoys incredible support from the people of Tamil Nadu as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. He is fondly called Thala by fans in the state, and has a special bond with the state. The actor took the step to become a producer in Tamil cinema as he was looking to strengthen this extra special relationship even further by producing his first film in Tamil.
Harish Kalyan has to his credit noteworthy projects like Sindhu Samaveli, Poriyaalan, Vil Ambu, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, among others. However, he is best known for his participation in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, where he was the second runner-up. He is currently going through good phase in life as he recently got married. In October, Harish Kalyan exchanged wedding vows with Chennai-based entrepreneur Narmada Udayakumar.
