MS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Mohanlal and other celebs thank Mahi for giving best memories

Many South celebs like Anushka Shetty, Mohanlal, Rana Daggubati, R Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan among others took to social media and thanked Mahi for giving us best memories.
44316 reads Mumbai Updated: August 16, 2020 10:06 am
MS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Mohanlal and other celebs thank Mahi for giving best memoriesMS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Mohanlal and other celebs thank Mahi for giving best memories

The former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni took social media by storm yesterday as he announced his retirement from international cricket. “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote as he shared a video of his incredible journey. The sudden announcement by MS Dhoni has left his fans emotional as they pay tribute to his wonderful journey. Many South celebs like Anushka Shetty, Mohanlal, Rana Daggubati, R Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan among others took to social media and thanked Mahi for giving us best memories. 

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty penned a heartfelt note for Dhoni as she thanked him for giving us best memories. "You made us believe in the belief of being champions after champions, as a pride we owned every championships under you...You taught us how to make winning a habit... A signature habit indeed...You made every cricket fan's dream a reality and ended up putting us in the reality of your retirement‬...Yes, it does hurt but still we are with you in believing that the seeds of inspiration, championship you sowed in young cricketers will grow up to be champions....Congratulations for your achievements and my Best Wishes for your Next innings MS Dhoni," Anushka wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo of MS Dhoni. 

R Madhavan also shared a throwback picture with Dhoni and Suresh Raina as expressed how Cricket will never be the same without them. He wrote, "Bro you always were super CLASSY, STYLISH AND HUMBLE. I have always admired you demure and grit. Aur अलविदा कहने का आपका अंदाज़ दिल छू gaya और आंसू भी ले आए। what an appropriate song you chose ....I smiled and had tears at the same time. God bless you with the very best in the next phase of your life my bro.. This year has forced us to take a lot on our chin but this was one tough blow .. cricket will never be the same again for me." 

