MS Dhoni to make his first feature film in Tamil, launches production house with wife Sakshi
Legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to foray into the Tamil industry and bankroll his first film
After announcing his retirement from international cricket two years ago, Legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is gearing up for the second innings of his life with films. MS Dhoni has turned producer as he launched his production house, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali. He is set to foray into the Tamil industry and bankroll his first film.
The film is touted to be a family entertainer. Conceptualized by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also managing director of Dhoni Entertainments, the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. He is known for his famous novel Atharva- The Origin. The Title, lead actors, cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced. They are expected to reveal very soon.
In a statement, Dhoni Entertainment said that the cricketer shared an exceptional bond with the people of Tamil Nadu and that it was looking to strengthen this extra special relationship even further by producing its first film in Tamil.
Dhoni has so far ventured into various industries - agriculture, poultry, brewery, clothing, and gym. Following this, his next innings is about becoming a producer with his own production house. According to reports, he is also planning to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay for his next. There have been strong reports since a very long time but it is to be awaited and watched. Dhoni enjoys a massive fanbase in Tamil Nadu. The captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings is fondly called as Thala by his Tamil fans.
For the unversed, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi also owns a production house under her name. She has also produced a popular documentary 'Roar of the Lion', which was based on the IPL matches played by the Chennai Super Kings.
Also Read: Watch superstar Rajinikanth's surprising gesture while greeting fans and paparazzi on Diwali