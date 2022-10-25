MS Dhoni to make his first feature film in Tamil, launches production house with wife Sakshi

After announcing his retirement from international cricket two years ago, Legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is gearing up for the second innings of his life with films. MS Dhoni has turned producer as he launched his production house, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali. He is set to foray into the Tamil industry and bankroll his first film.

The film is touted to be a family entertainer. Conceptualized by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also managing director of Dhoni Entertainments, the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. He is known for his famous novel Atharva- The Origin. The Title, lead actors, cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced. They are expected to reveal very soon.