MS Dhoni turns Rajinikanth for an IPL video; Looks unrecognizable in a Khaki shirt and mustache

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni recently posed as superstar Rajinikanth for a promotional video of the upcoming IPL season, 2022. He is seen donning a khaki shirt with pants, in what appears to be a bus driver's uniform. MS Dhoni will lead the defending champions of the league, Chennai Super Kings in the championship after being retained by the franchise.



Recently, Rajinikanth released MS Dhoni’s new-age graphic novel titled ‘Atharva: The Origin’. Talking about the book, MS Dhoni even thanked Thalaiva for launching the first copy of the novel.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth has recently been in news for his recent collaboration with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. Tentatively titled Thalaiva169, the project has already created a huge buzz as the fans of the superstar were eagerly waiting for the actor’s next venture. The project was announced with a special video featuring Rajinikanth looking all handsome in a suit. Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer for Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial.



Reports suggest that beauty queen and renowned actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely to be roped in to play the female lead in the film. Although, no official announcement about the cast has been made yet. Rajinikanth and Aishwarya had earlier shared screen space in Shankar's Ethiran’s Telugu flick Robo. If the reports come true and these two come together yet again, it will be a treat for the fans for sure.



Rajinikanth last appeared on the big screens in Siva’s Annaatthe which was released during Pongal.

