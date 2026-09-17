Rashmika Mandanna on playing music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma: 'I promise to give my complete dedication to this role'

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to play the role of MS Subbulakshmi in the biopic of the late actress and musician. The pan-Indian venture is touted as one of the most-awaited projects and was officially launched by Kamal Haasan on the legendary artist’s 110th birth anniversary.

The much-awaited biopic will be directed by Kingdom fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas stepping in as the producers.

MS Subbulakshmi Biopic: Kamal Haasan launches Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the announcement by expressing her gratitude for receiving such an incredible opportunity as an actress. She said, "My heart is filled with gratitude for receiving this incredible opportunity as an actress. On the occasion of MS Subbulakshmi Amma's 110th birth anniversary, I offer my heartfelt wishes and respects. Standing on this stage feels like standing in the presence of the divine."

She added, "I feel immensely proud and honored to become a small part of MS Amma's extraordinary life journey. We truly believe her blessings will always be with us throughout this film. I promise to give my complete dedication to this role and do everything I can to portray MS Subbulakshmi Amma in a way that all of you will cherish and appreciate."

Speaking at the launch, Kamal Haasan said, “MS Subbulakshmi Amma was the musical empress who united India, especially South India, through her voice. She sang in Sanskrit, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and several other languages. No matter which language she sang in, she elevated its beauty through her music. That is the timeless message her music has given all of us.”

The veteran star added, “MS Amma has been a tremendous source of inspiration in my life. Whenever I listen to her Suprabhatam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, or Rangapura Vihara, my heart is filled with peace and joy. Even Mahatma Gandhi was a great admirer of her music. I also believe Anirudh Ravichander’s musical journey will reach another level with this film. Looking at Rashmika Mandanna, I am not jealous that she got this role. Even if I shaved my beard, I couldn’t portray MS Amma the way she deserves to be portrayed.”

MS Subbulakshmi was a legendary Indian Carnatic singer, widely celebrated for her contribution to classical music. She was born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, Madras Presidency (now Tamil Nadu), into a family with a strong musical background.

She began learning music at a young age and gave her first public performance at the age of 11 in 1927 at the Rockfort Temple in Tiruchirappalli. She received Carnatic music training under renowned vocalist Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer and later trained in Hindustani classical music under Pandit Narayanrao Vyas.

Apart from her celebrated career as a singer, MS Subbulakshmi also appeared in a few films during the 1930s and 1940s. Her notable films include Sevasadanam and Meera, in which she played the titular role. She passed away on December 11, 2004, at the age of 88.

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