MT Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91: Kamal Haasan and Mammootty pay tribute to the legendary icon

MT Vasudevan Nair, the legendary novelist and screenwriter, passed away on December 25 at the age of 91. The news of his demise shocked many, and several celebrities took to their social media handles to offer their condolences. Amongst them, Kamal Haasan and Mammootty also mourned his passing and paid tribute to the literary icon.

Kamal Haasan expressed his sorrow over the loss of MT Vasudevan Nair. He described him as a great writer who had made a significant impact on Malayalam literature. The actor recalled his 50-year friendship with Nair, which began with the film Kanyakumari, marking his introduction to the Malayalam film world.

He mentioned that their bond continued until the recent release of Manorathangal. Kamal Haasan further praised Nair as a prolific writer and successful screenwriter. He noted that his passing left a deep mark on the field of journalism and acknowledged that this loss would sadden readers and art lovers of South Indian literature.

Kamal Haasan wrote, which loosely translated to, "My friendship with him, as the creator of the film 'Kanyakumari', which introduced me to the Malayalam film world, is now fifty years old. That friendship continued until the recent release of 'Manoratha'."

Mammootty recalled an incident when he stumbled and leaned on Nair's chest, feeling as if he were his son. He wrote, which loosely translated to, "I have found a place in that heart. The greatest fortune I have received in my film career. I have portrayed many characters with a touch of his soul. I don't remember any of them now. An era is fading away. My mind feels empty. I spread both my hands."

MT Vasudevan Nair had directed seven films and wrote screenplays for more than 50 movies. His exceptional work earned him the National Film Award for Best Screenplay around four times.

In 1995, he was honored with the prestigious Jnanpith Award, and a decade later, he received the Padma Bhushan for his contributions over the years.

