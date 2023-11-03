Mudhalvan to Singam: Top 6 films that Thalapathy Vijay turned down that went on to become blockbusters
Vijay is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the Tamil film industry, with an impeccable filmography under his belt. However, there are instances where the Leo actor turned down blockbuster films.
Thalapathy Vijay has just come off the success of his latest film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is unarguably one of the finest actors in the Tamil film industry, and has entertained the audience for more than three decades now. He is also one of the most versatile actors, and has featured in a variety of different genres as well. However, as in the case of any actor, there are several films that Thalapathy Vijay has turned down, and has gone on to become blockbuster hits.
Here are the top six films that Thalapathy Vijay turned down:
1. Mudhalvan (1999)
- Director: S Shankar
- Stars: Arjun Sarja, Manisha Koirala, Raghuvaran, Cochin Haneefa, Vadivelu, Manivannan
- Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes
Mudhalvan is a 1999 political action film, written and directed by S. Shankar. The lead role was initially offered to Thalapathy Vijay, who turned it down due to its controversial plot, before the role went to Arjun Sarja. The film was a box-office success and was even remade into multiple other languages. The film was remade in Hindi as Nayak, with Anil Kapoor playing the lead role.
2. Run (2002)
- Director: N Lingusamy
- Stars: R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, Raghuvaran, Atul Kulkarni, Vivek
- Runtime: 3 hours
Run is a 2002 romantic action film, which features R. Madhavan in the lead role. However, before Madhavan was offered the role, it was offered to the Bigil actor, who turned it down. The film received critical and commercial acclaim upon release.
3. Autograph (2004)
- Director: Cheran
- Stars: Cheran, Gopika, Sneha, Kanika, Ilavarasu
- Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes
Autograph is a romantic drama film helmed by Cheran. It is understood that the lead role of the film was offered to Prabhu Deva, Aravind Swamy, and Vijay, and was turned down by all. Eventually, Cheran himself stepped into the role. The film received extremely positive reviews
4. Sandakozhi (2005)
- Director: N Lingusamy
- Stars: Vishal, Meera Jasmine, Rajkiran, Lal, Suman Shetty
- Runtime: 2 hours 31 minutes
Sandakozhi is an action entertainer, helmed by N Lingusamy. A couple of years after Run, the helmer approached the Mersal actor again with the role, which he turned down as he was not convinced that the role would fit him. Eventually the role went to Vishal, who fit in like a glove. In fact, Sandakozhi is considered to be one of the best films of Vishal. A sequel to the film was released in 2015.
5. Singam (2010)
- Director: Hari
- Stars: Suriya, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Nizhalgal Ravi
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 mins
Singam is the 2010 action flick, helmed by Hari, and starring Suriya in the lead role. The role that the Jai Bhim actor played was initially offered to Vijay, who turned it down due to personal reasons. The film went on to become one of the biggest commercial movies of the year. Singam also got not one, but two sequels, and the film was remade into various languages as well.
6. Anegan (2015)
- Director: KV Anand
- Stars: Dhanush, Amyra Dastur, Lena, Vinaya Prasad, Karthik
- Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes
Anegan is a period romantic thriller film which features Dhanush in the lead role. In an interview with The Times of India, the helmer had mentioned that he had offered the role to Vijay first, who turned it down due to other commitments. He also added that it was the Thuppakki actor himself who suggested Dhanush for the role. Eventually, the film went on to be a massive success commercially as well as critically.
