Mufti’s Tamil Remake: Simbu to join the sets after wrapping up Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu

According to the recent report, Silambarasan will be playing the lead role in Mufti's Tamil remake which will be directed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame.

A few days ago, it was reported that Simbu will be acting in the Tamil remake of Mufti, and it will be directed by Narthan. However, the latest reports suggested that the film will be directed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame and Narthan was taken off-board due to unknown reasons. Now, according to a report by The Times Of India, Simbu will join the sets of the film as soon as his ongoing project Maanaadu is wrapped up.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film’s shooting is going on at a brisk pace in Pondicherry. Apparently, Studio Green’s Gnanavelraja is bankrolling Mufti’s Tamil remake and he told the English daily that they had to bring Krishna onboard as the director as Nathan’s dates were unavailable on their convenient dates. “We had to shuffle shoot dates because of the COVID-19 situation and Narthan had also committed to another film. We tried to come up with a convenient plan after permission was granted to resume film shoots, but it didn’t work out. So, we roped in Krishna to direct the remake. We will start shooting as soon as Simbu completes the ongoing schedule of Maanadu”, Times Of India quoted him as saying.

Before Maanaadu, Simbu wrapped up the shooting of Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. The film’s teaser was released on Diwali, and Simbu revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Credits :The Times Of India

