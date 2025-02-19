Mugavaree OTT release: When and where to watch Ajith Kumar and Jyotika's romantic drama online as it completes 25 years

Mugavaree is a Tamil romantic drama that premiered on February 19, 2000. Starring Ajith Kumar and Jyotika in lead roles, the film became a blockbuster and won two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. As it marks 25 years since its release, here's where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Mugavaree

Ajith and Jyotika starrer Mugavaree is available for streaming on Aha and Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can watch the movie online on these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Mugavaree

Sridhar, a middle-class graduate, dreams of becoming a music composer. He struggles for eight years but fails to get an opportunity. His elder brother Shiva supports the family, while Sridhar’s loved ones encourage him. He meets Viji, and their friendship turns into love. However, he decides to marry her only after achieving success.

Sridhar finally gets a chance, but the project gets canceled. Viji’s father urges him to take a job and marry her to avoid issues at her sister’s wedding. Sridhar refuses, choosing his dream over love. When Shiva suffers a heart attack, Sridhar sees his family’s struggles. Realizing their sacrifices, he gives up his ambition and finds a job. Years later, he finally becomes a successful composer and reunites with Viji.

Cast and crew of Mugavaree

The film Mugavaree is directed by V. Z. Durai, who also penned the story and screenplay, while Balakumaran contributed the dialogues. It is produced by S. S. Chakravarthy and S. N. Raja. Renowned cinematographer P. C. Sreeram handled the visuals, with additional cinematography by M. S. Prabhu. The film's editing was done by Suresh Urs, and the music was composed by Deva.

Advertisement

The cast features Ajith Kumar as Sridhar and Jyotika as Viji Chandrasekhar in the lead roles. Raghuvaran plays Shiva, Sridhar’s elder brother, while K. Viswanath portrays their father. Sithara appears as Shantha, and Vivek plays Ramesh. Manivannan takes on the role of the CD shop owner.

Are you going to watch Mugavaree online on its 25th anniversary? Let us know in the comments below.