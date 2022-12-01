Mukhachitram Trailer OUT: Vishwak Sen takes you through an emotional roller-coaster filled with twists

Vishwak Sen will next grace the silver screens with the upcoming suspense drama titled Mukhachitram. Adding to the excitement for the movie, the makers have released the nail-biting trailer from the film. The video opens by stating that this is a triangular love story between two individuals. All is going well until all hell breaks loose after one facial plastic surgery, changing the lives of all the characters played by Vikas Vasishta, Chaitanya Rao, and Priya Vadlamani forever.

Vishwak Sen will be seen playing a lawyer in Mukhachitram, who is fighting for justice. Additionally, Sunil, Ravi Shankar, and Ayesha Khan also essay pivotal roles in the film, along with others. The power-packed trailer is full of mystery and underlying drama with some powerful background score and visuals. While the preview introduces us to the world of the movie, a lot has been kept under wraps to maintain the interest of the viewers.