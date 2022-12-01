Mukhachitram Trailer OUT: Vishwak Sen takes you through an emotional roller-coaster filled with twists
The makers of Vishwak Sen's forthcoming suspense drama Mukhachitram have released the gripping trailer from the film. Take a look at the captivating preview of the movie.
Vishwak Sen will next grace the silver screens with the upcoming suspense drama titled Mukhachitram. Adding to the excitement for the movie, the makers have released the nail-biting trailer from the film. The video opens by stating that this is a triangular love story between two individuals. All is going well until all hell breaks loose after one facial plastic surgery, changing the lives of all the characters played by Vikas Vasishta, Chaitanya Rao, and Priya Vadlamani forever.
Vishwak Sen will be seen playing a lawyer in Mukhachitram, who is fighting for justice. Additionally, Sunil, Ravi Shankar, and Ayesha Khan also essay pivotal roles in the film, along with others. The power-packed trailer is full of mystery and underlying drama with some powerful background score and visuals. While the preview introduces us to the world of the movie, a lot has been kept under wraps to maintain the interest of the viewers.
Check out the trailer below:
About Mukhachitram
Made under the direction of Gangadhar, the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Mukhachitram have been provided by Colour Photo fame writer Sandeep Raj. Produced by Pocket Money Pictures and presented by SKN, this edge-of-the-seat thriller is scheduled to release in the cinema halls on 9th December this year.
Das Ka Dhumki
Furthermore, Vishwak Sen will also lead Naresh Kuppili's directorial Das Ka Dhumki. Backed under the banners of Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas, Nivetha Pethuraj is a part of the cast as the female lead. The two actors have previously shared screen space in the 2021 drama Paagal.
Touted to be a comedy thriller, Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned the story that is believed to be packed with suspense and action. While Dinesh K Babu has cracked the lens for the film, Leon James is on board the team as the music director. Meanwhile, Anwar Ali is responsible for the film's editing.
Also Read: HIT 2: Adivi Sesh, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vishwak Sen come together for grand pre-release event; PICS