Multifaceted Mammootty treats fans with a breathtaking video of him enjoying photography

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s love for photography is well known. Recently, Mammootty shared a clip from a photographic venture undertaken by him. In the 15 second clip, Mammootty can be seen photographing a beautiful architecture piece. The Mamangam actor looks like a pro while handling that camera in a black leather jacket. It looks like photography is more-than just a hobby for our Shylock star. The actor frequently treats his fans with some great clicks on his social media handles and the fans enjoy every click by their favourite actor.

Some upcoming ventures of the Malayalam star include director Surendra Reddy’s spy thriller, Agent. Written by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film will also feature Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya as leads. The film which has been produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema is scheduled for a Christmas release on 24 December 2021.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Also, Mammootty will be a part of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s romantic drama, Hridayam. Actors Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran will also feature in the project penned by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Hridayam gained notice as the film will mark the return of Merryland Studio in film production. Merryland Studio is one of Kerala’s earliest studios. The film’s music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and it will be released in theatres on 21 January next year.

The actor also has some other projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lined up for release. Hope Mammootty continues to entertain us with his films as well as his photographs.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna chills with Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj in a quirky way; PIC