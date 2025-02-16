Multiverse Manmadhan first look poster OUT: Nivin Pauly to star in India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie; here's how fans are reacting

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is set to star in India's first multiverse superhero movie. Recently, he unveiled the first look poster on his social media handles and announced the title of the fantasy action film, Multiverse Manmadhan. The poster does not reveal the actor’s look but includes intriguing details.

It has a colorful and psychedelic design with two interdimensional gateways linked by a line. A caped figure is seen walking across, hinting at universe-hopping. One gateway is filled with weapons, playing cards, vehicles, guns, a roller coaster track and more. The other features a scooter, tent, van, a dog and more.

Nivin Pauly shared his excitement for Multiverse Manmadhan and called it a special project. He revealed that the film is India’s first multiverse superhero movie, directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar. The screenplay is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative input from Aneesh. He expressed eagerness to bring this thrilling journey to the big screen. The actor also mentioned that Dadha and Rhesu’s vision was finally becoming a reality.

"This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN helmed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh. Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen," he wrote on Instagram.

More details about the movie are still under wraps by the makers.

Take a look at the post below:

Reacting to the poster of Multiverse Manmadhan, Antony Varghese wrote, "Nivin POLI." Meanwhile, netizens were thrilled to see Nivil Pauly in a unique avatar and wrote, "Seriously what can't this industry do, kudos."

"Guysss guysss….he is cooking something big," "Priyan called Lal at the time of New Delhi release and said "Mammootty is back", Similarly, I say that Malayalam's Nivin has returned," read some of the other comments.

Are you excited to see Nivin Pauly in Multiverse Manmadhan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.