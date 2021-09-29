Mumbai Diaries: Keerthy Suresh's 'palat' look in her latest photo is filled with love and joy

Keerthy Suresh recently visited Mumbai and the stunner had a gala time with her friends. The Mahanati actress has now shared a mesmerising photo of herself from her visit to Mumbai and we cannot move our eyes off her. Sharing it on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, "The perfect midweek mood."

Keerthy's latest photo is filled with happiness and it is only spreading positivity around. One can see in the photo, the National-award winning actress is flaunting her infectious smile and we are all hearts for that 'palat' moment.

Take a look:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty including superstar Mahesh Babu co-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Keerthy Suresh is also looking forward to the grand release of her film Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

There is no stopping, Keerthy will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham alongside director Selvaraghavan who is making his debut as an actor.