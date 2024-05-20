Mumbai Police hops on to viral Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Ranga’ trend from Aavesham; adds safety twist to it and it's unmissable

Looks like Fahadh Faasil's badass character Ranga from his latest blockbuster Aavesham has taken the internet by storm! People everywhere are trying to copy his style, and the latest to join the viral craze is none other than the Mumbai Police. How cool is that?

Mumbai Police adds safety twist to Fahad Faasil's 'Ranga' trend

Fahadh Faasil, who is currently riding high off the success of Jithu Madhavan's Aavesham is all over the internet. All thanks to his viral Ranga clip that has served as an inspiration for many reels.

Recently, the Mumbai Police were the latest to jump on the bandwagon. Interestingly, the Mumbai Police shared the viral clip, highlighting some public safety rules.

The video was shared with the caption: “Safety is not a fad. It’s better to stay away from avoidable risks!” Check out the fun video below:

The Mumbai Police's entertaining approach was greatly appreciated by netizens. Reacting to the viral clip, one Instagram user wrote,'' The crossover that we did not expect (laughing emoji)''.

This is however not the first time that the Mumbai Police Department has taken the help of a viral social media trend to promote public safety rules. Whether it is the ‘click here’ trend or this Ranga clip, they surely know how to reach out to the public.

More about Aavesham

Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan was released on April 11 and has emerged as a commercial success. The movie focuses on the lives of three college students – Bibi, Santhan, and Aju – who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating senior students.

The film received positive reviews from critics with high praise for its performances (especially Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu), script, direction, action sequences, humor, music, and technical aspects.

What's next for Faahad Faasil?

After Aavesham, Fahadh will be teaming up with none other than Jeethu Joseph, the director, and mastermind of the Drishyam series, which will have a Hollywood adaptation soon.

Screenwriter Santhi Mayadevi, who wrote Mohanlal's Neru, will write this film as well. This movie promises to be a cinematic treat for cinephiles.

The actor also has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

ALSO READ: Yash’s Upcoming Movies: From Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale to Ramayana