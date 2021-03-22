Mumbaikar: Vijay Sethupathi shares his massy first look from the Santosh Sivan directorial; Take a look

It is reported that Mumbaikar is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

South star Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with actors Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar, among others, for Santosh Sivan’s upcoming film titled Mumbaikar. As a treat to his fans, Vijay Sethupathi has now shared his first look from the film. What we see in the first look is a massy looking Vijay Sethupathi standing near a kid with a gun in his hand. As per the reports, Mumbaikar is the official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 release Maanagaram.

Sharing the photo, Vijay Sethupathi wrote on his Twitter space, “#Mumbaikar @santoshsivan sir”. In January, and SS Rajamouli shared the title poster of the film. The poster revealed the film’s stellar cast, including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, among others. Mumbaikar marks Vijay Sethupathi's debut in Bollywood. Produced by Shibu Thameens, it is expected that Vikrant Massey will step into Sundeep Kishan's shoes in the Hindi remake.

See the photo here:

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi made the headlines after he opted out of ’s Lal Singh Chadda. He was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film had Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen as the main antagonist. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and co-starring Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara in the lead roles. He also has Tughlaq Darbar and Kadaisi Vivasayi to release soon.

