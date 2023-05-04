'Mumma's son' Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt birthday note for his mom

Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved actors in the South Film Industry. Besides his notable acting skills, he often makes headlines for his stylish outfits. Also known as DQ, the super-talented personality, who made a place for himself in Malayalam cinema with some notable films, later expanded his forte into the Tamil and Telugu industries and later to Bollywood.

Dulquer Salmaan pens a note for his mom on her birthday

Born to veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath, the actor’s mom turned a year older today. To mark this special occasion, Dulquer Salmaan penned a sweet birthday message for his mom. The actor posted a photo with his mom and wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday Ma. Every year, cake week starts in our house on your birthday. It’s that time of year we all make sure we are back home. I know it’s your favourite time of year cause your children and grandchildren are all around. You put your heart into getting the house ready, making all our favourite dishes, and spoil us all like only you can. I know one day is never enough to celebrate you. But it’s the one day you allow us to. So even though you don’t like all this, I won’t miss the chance. Happy birthday again umma. I love you to the moon.”

In the photo, Dulquer Salmaan looks charming in a blue shirt as the actor hugs his mom and smiles at the camera. Fans and industry friends of the actor shared their wishes for the actor’s mom in the comment section. Some fans also commented how Dulquer Salmaan has a way with words and writes the sweetest captions for his wife and mom.

Work front

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut, King of Kotha is scheduled to release worldwide in August 2023. The gangster drama will co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Breaking: Rajinikanth's Jailer gets a release date; Teaser ft Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar OUT