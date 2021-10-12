From munching cake to dancing on Butta Bomma, a glimpse into Pooja Hegde's birthday celebration with her team

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde will be turning 30, tomorrow, October 13, however, the birthday celebrations have already begun. The actress' team threw a surprise pre-birthday bash and Pooja's reaction to it is unmissable. Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the pre-birthday bash.

From munching on the cake to dancing her heart out, Pooja made sure to enjoy every moment of her birthday. Clad in an all black outfit, jogger pants and sweatshirt, Pooja looks every bit of stunning. Her team decorated the entire space, got her a special chocolate cake, which she seems to be loving it. Her team had also prepared a special performance on her super hit song 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the Prabhas starrer pan Indian film Radhe Shyam. Reportedly, on the occasion of Pooja's birthday, the makers are planning to release a special birthday update tomorrow. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film is slated for Sankranthi 2022 release. She is also awaiting for the release of her upcoming Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor, which has been postponed from a long time. The film stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role.

Apart from this, Pooja has a spectacular year coming up for her as she has big budget movies inclduing Thalpathy Vijay's Tamil movie Beast and Mahesh Babu's SSMB28.