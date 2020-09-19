Munthanai Mudichu remake: Aishwarya Rajessh joins the cast of the Sasikumar starrer

Munthanai Mudichu, helmed by veteran director K Bhagyaraj, is one of the unforgettable films in Tamil cinema and it was a huge hit back then when the film was released about three decades ago.

It was revealed a couple of months back that the classic film of K Bhagyaraj, Munthanai Mudichu is all set to be remade and director-actor Sasikumar will play the lead role in the film. Now, it has been revealed that Aishwarya Rajessh will be playing the leading lady in the film. Taking to Twitter, K Bhagyaraj and Sasikumar shared the news while sharing a photo. Earlier, photos of the film’s discussions surfaced online when it was announced.

Munthanai Mudichu, helmed by veteran director K Bhagyaraj, is one of the unforgettable films in Tamil cinema and it was a huge hit back then when the film was released. Bhagyaraj directed, scripted and acted in the film. Senior actor Urvashi made her Kollywood debut as the lead actor with Munthanai Mudichu. The film was a huge success and was remade in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has been over 3 decades since the film was released and this news of remake has come as an amazing one.

See the post here:

37 years old & still the knot is too strong. Happy to be a part of #MunthanaiMudichu our favourite tale retold by the master himself @ungalKBhagyaraj @aishu_dil @JsbSathish @idiamondbabu pic.twitter.com/3yLuCdUfbm — M.Sasikumar (@SasikumarDir) September 19, 2020

As far as the second installment is concerned, K Bhagyaraj will reportedly write the screenplay and dialogues, while debutant Balaji Balraj will direct this remake. It goes without saying that Sasikumar will make justice to the film, for we all know that he is one of the critically acclaimed actors of Kollywood. It is expected that the film’s rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon, and the film will be rolled out in the first week of October.

