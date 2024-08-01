Murari re-release: Sonali Bendre shares her fondest memory from sets of Mahesh Babu's film

Mahesh Babu’s iconic film Murari is returning to the silver screen after over two decades. Yes. that’s right. Directed and written by Krishna Vamsi, the evergreen film is set for its re-release on Mahesh Babu’s 49th birthday on August 9. Fans have gone berserk on social media since the announcement was made.

Ahead of its release, the lead actress of Murari, Sonali Bendre opened up about the film and shared her excitement about Murari’s re-release, her favorite song from the film, and the challenges she faced while filming for Murari.

In an interview with Mango News, the Chori Chori actor said, “ It was a young fun set. It was great to work with Vamsi Garu. My fondest memory from Murari is the friend I made on the sets, that is Nandini Reddy, then the AD to director Vamsi.”

Further, Sonali talked about the challenges she faced while filming for Murari. She spoke about how she learnt and adapted to Telugu. Sonali said that the most beautiful part of the film was the Telugu culture shown.

Moreover, the Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. actress revealed that Ekkada Ekkada song from Murari is her absolute favorite. She also urged her fans to watch the film's re-releasing on August 9 and wishes that they enjoy watching it again.

Murari was a 2001 Telugu movie featuring Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre as the lead pair. Interestingly, the film marked Sonali’s Telugu cinema debut. The supernatural family drama was a critically appraised and commercially successful film in the Maharshi actor’s filmography.

Apart from the lead pair, Murarai also featured Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao in pivotal roles. The film's story revolves around a family curse that claims a member's life every forty-eight years.

As the new cycle starts and a young man's life is at risk, his grandmother makes a profound sacrifice to lift the curse. Murari was dubbed into Hindi as Rowdy Cheetah in 2015. Later, the film was remade in Kannada as Gopi (2006).

