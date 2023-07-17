Music composer Anirudh Ravichander charged Rs 10 crores remuneration for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Anirudh Ravichander is a young and happening music sensation in the film industry. He is the music composer of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's pan-Indian film Jawan. This film will mark his official debut in Bollywood. After the Prevue release, the music of the film caught major attention among movie buffs. Now, it has been reported that he has become highest paid musician ever.

According to reports, Anirudh Ravichander has charged Rs 10 crores for rendering music to Jawan. It is said that his remuneration has surpassed Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. The amount is believed to be surpassing seasoned composer AR Rahman’s fee of Rs 8 crore per project.

About Anirudh Ravichander's career

Anirudh Ravichander has established himself as a prominent music composer in the Tamil film industry, working on various projects for renowned actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, and Rajnikanth. Anirudh Ravichander made his debut as a music composer in his cousin Aishwarya R. Dhanush's directorial debut 3. His debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe and has achieved over 300 million views on YouTube. Anirudh Ravichander is well known in the South, his every is massive hits include Selfie Pulli, The Karma Theme, Gangu Leader, Vaathi Coming, Dosti and etc. He is also currently the talk of the town in South for Jailer's music. The first single Kaavaalaa created a rage on the internet.

He is currently the music composer for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Jr NTR's NTR30.

When it comes to his Bollywood career, the young musician had earlier composed a song in Bejoy Nambiar’s David and handled the background score in Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Jersey. However, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer marks Anirudh Ravichander’s first-ever Bollywood outing as an independent composer.

About Jawan

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. It is speculated that Deepika Padukone might be seen in a special appearance. The much-awaited film Jawan will release in theatres on September 7.



