Music composer Devi Sri Prasad secretly married to THIS Tollywood actress?

Popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad, also known as DSP has hit the headlines as rumours about his marriage surface again on social media. DSP was linked with Tollywood actress Pujita (Poojitha) Ponnada a few years ago. Now, there are speculations that they have secretly married. The news about their secret marriage has created ripples on the Internet.

However, Pujita Ponnada has rubbished the news stating it is 'not true' and that she is very much 'single'. During her recent interview, Pujita laughed about it and said that she couldn’t understand where such rumours come from. In the past, DSP was linked with actresses like Charmme Kaur and Pranitha Subash.

Who is Pujita Ponnada?

Born into a Telugu family in Visakhapatnam, the actress entered the film industry with the film Oopiri in 2016. She has also been a part of films like Rangasthalam (2018) and Kalki (2019). Ponnada worked as a software engineer at a reputed company before she started her acting career with the short film Upma Tinesindi. She has appeared in Darsakudu and Miss India in prominent roles.

She will soon be seen in Ravi Teja's much-awaited film, Ravanasura. Being made on a massive budget, the film will see Pujita Ponnada in a supporting character. The film also has other 4 actresses- Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah and Daksha Nagarka.

