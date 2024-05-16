Music composer GV Prakash reacts to hate comments after his divorce announcement with Saindhavi; says, 'It's unacceptable'

Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi have been in the headlines recently, following the announcement of their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Amidst all kinds of speculations about the couple's separation, the music composer has now reacted to the negative and insensitive comments on social media. Read the complete story to know more.

GV Prakash Kumar reacts strongly to the trolls

Ever since GV Prakash and Saindhavi announced their separation publicly, the two have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate and insensitive comments. There have been a lot of speculations about their split that seem to be bothering the couple, especially the Naachiyar actor. He has been the target of trolls who have even questioned his character.

However, the Darling actor has now reacted strongly to the hate comments on his separation, on social media.

In a heartfelt statement, putting a full stop to speculations about his marital split, GV Prakash said that the decision was mutual and requested much-needed privacy at this difficult time.

Yesterday (May 15), he took to his official Instagram account to hit back at the trollers.

His note roughly translated read, “It's disheartening to see people debating about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on the personal lives of people just because they're celebrities. Have Tamil people's honor come down so much that they do not realize how their comments might hurt people?"

He further wrote, "The reason behind our separation has been conveyed to our family members and friends. We took this decision after careful consideration. I'm writing this to convey that your comments, whatever the intentions may be, are hurting. Please respect the emotions of everyone. My thanks to everyone for their support."

Take a look at the post below!

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi announce separation

The celebrity couple announced their separation on May 13, 2024, sharing a similar statement on their official Instagram pages. Announcing their split, they mentioned that they are separating for the ‘sake of mental peace and betterment while preserving mutual respect for each other’.

Check their announcement post below:

GV Prakash and Saindhavi exchanged wedding vows in 2013 after dating for several years. They welcomed their daughter, Anvi in 2020.

