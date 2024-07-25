Music composer Santhosh Narayanan SLAMS Andhagan makers for altering his song; dissociates himself from project

Composer Santhosh Narayanan criticized the makers of Andhagan and the audio label associated with the film for modifying his music. He shared that he does not wish to receive any payment for the Andhagan Anthem, as the music is not his.

Thalapathy Vijay had unveiled the song from the Prashanth-starrer, which is the official remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun.

Santhosh Narayanan expresses disappointment over Andhagan Anthem

The situation escalated when Santhosh Narayanan took to his social media handle X to voice his dissatisfaction with the recently released Andhagan Anthem. The film, headlined by Prashanth, is set to release on August 15. As part of the film's promotional activities, the makers released the Andhagan Anthem.

The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, choreographed by Sandy, and visually conceptualized by none other than Prabhu Deva. Despite being credited as the music director, Santhosh Narayanan quickly disassociated himself from the song after its release.

In his initial response to the song's promo, Santhosh shared a well-known Vadivelu meme and remarked sarcastically about the audio label's involvement, questioning their methods. Realizing his message might have been unclear, he later clarified that the music, lyrics, arrangement, mix, and master were not what he had delivered.

He wrote, "For the first time in history, the audio label is also playing a blind character - method acting? FYI I don’t charge a fee to check if the actual music/lyric/arrangement/mix/master is actually mine. All The Best Of Luck."

The audio label has not updated the song's credits, which still list Santhosh Narayanan as the composer, arranger, and programmer.

About Andhagan

Directed by Thiagarajan, Andhagan boasts a star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Simran, Karthik, Urvashi, KS Ravikumar, and Manobala, among others. The film is scheduled to release on August 15, coinciding with the releases of Thangalaan, Raghu Thatha, Mr Bachchan and Demonte Colony 2 at the box office.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Narayanan is enjoying the success of his soundtrack for Kalki 2898 AD and is eagerly anticipating the release of Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai.

