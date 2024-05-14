Music director GV Prakash Kumar announces separation from Saindhavi after 11 years 'for the sake of mental peace'

The news of Music director GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi heading for a divorce has been on rife ever since fans sensed trouble in paradise.

An hour ago, the celebrity finally put an end to all the speculations and announced his separation from his long-time partner and vocalist Saindhavi. She also confirmed the news. Read on to know more.

GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi mutually decide to part ways

Back in 2013 when GV Prakash Kumar married his schoolmate, singer Saindhavi, their fans celebrated the moment with much enthusiasm. Their union made headlines and garnered a lot of attention. Now, after eleven years, the celebrity couple has attracted eyeballs but for the wrong reasons.

Days after rumors of the couple heading for a divorce spread like wildfire, the Indian music composer, playback singer, actor, and film producer has finally spoken about it. He took to social media on May 13 and gave the biggest shock to his fans by announcing that they have decided to call it quits. They even cited ‘mental peace’ as the reason and called it ‘the best decision.’

His post read, “After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowleding that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You.” Saindhavi also shared the same post on her Instagram. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Trouble in paradise: Music director GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi heading for a divorce; Reports