Music director Imman reveals why he will NEVER work with Sivakarthikeyan again

In the realm of Tamil cinema, composer and singer Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran and actor Sivakarthikeyan once created musical magic and delivered several chart-topping songs that continue to entertain audiences.

However, their once-thriving collaboration has taken a bitter turn. Imman has recently addressed a rift with Sivakarthikeyan, asserting that he would never work with the actor again.

During the early stages of Sivakarthikeyan's career, the dynamic duo of actor and music director Immanuel made audiences groove to their tunes such as Onnavitta Yaarum Yenakilla, Un Mele Oru Kannu and so on song collaborations.

But after some years, there has been a noticeable absence of collaborations between the actor and music director.

Imman's candid revelation

In a candid interview with the Wow Tamizha YouTube channel, Imman broke his silence and revealed that he and Sivakarthikeyan are no longer on speaking terms.

Imman candidly expressed, "It's tough to collaborate with him in this lifetime. It's for personal reasons. It was a huge betrayal of trust from his side. Maybe, if he was an actor and I was a music director in the next lifetime, we could work together."

Imman further added, "That's how people betray others. I was not aware and later came to know what he did. By the time I realised what had happened, it was too late.”

“Hence, I would not work with him in the future. From my side, I confronted him. But, I cannot reveal what he said. If I am keeping mum and hiding certain aspects, it's only because of the welfare of my children” said Imman.

Imman then stated, “I don't care if society thinks bad about me. I know who I am, my God knows me and I am true to myself, my God, my society and my family. That's my major concern. Anything beyond that is not in my control. Certain things happen by chance and you cannot question why it happened to you."

"I'm not saying Sivakarthikeyan is the only person who's responsible for what happened to me. But, he is one of the important reasons. I've spent a long time with him and his family. I just couldn't accept that this was coming from him. That doesn't mean that he was solely responsible for my pain and sadness," Imman explained.

A definitive stand by Imman

The composer disclosed that he had been constantly asked about when he would collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan again. However, Imman firmly stated, "I need to take a stand. That's not possible hereafter. There's something called forgiveness and human beings are flawed. We can forgive, but we cannot forget certain things.”

Advertisement

Imman further spoke, saying, “This is a creative space and it'd be difficult for me to forget everything and work with him. If I do that, I don't think I could be true to my art. I am not someone who works for money. I cannot betray my music. I need to be 100 percent true to my art. It's impossible to forget and compose for him."

Past collaborations

Their collaboration has resulted in five films, including Manam Kothi Paravai, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seema Raja, and Namma Veettu Pillai.

ALSO READ: Ayalaan teaser breakdown: Sivakarthikeyan’s next vows unexplored new take on aliens