Music director S Thaman tests COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms

Leading Telugu music director, S Thaman has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been infected with mild symptoms and is presently under home quarantine, recovering from the deadly virus. Thaman confirmed the news on Twitter.

Check out the post below:

Fans and other celebrities have been flooding Thaman’s latest post with well wishes. Telugu filmmaker Bobby wished the composer a fast and full recovery. He wrote on Twitter, ''Wishing you a speedy recovery darling @MusicThaman, Can't wait to see you in energetic mode defeating #Covid19.''

Several celebrities are contracting Coronavirus. Yesterday, superstar Mahesh Babu tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all the necessary precautions. Mahesh Babu has also been suffering from mild symptoms. S everal celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Rakul Preet Singh wished the star a quick recovery . Also, actress Lakshmi Manchu has been tested positive for the virus recently.

On the work front, Thaman will be composing music for star Sivakarthikeyan’s next with director Anudeep KV. The composer made the announcement on social media recently.

He penned an elongated post on Twitter that went like this, ''Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support.''