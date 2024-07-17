Music director Thaman ropes in Telugu Indian Idol 3 fame folk singer Laxmi for Pawan Kalyan starrer OG

Telugu Indian Idol once again proved why this show stands out from other talent shows. Music director Thaman, this time, picked Laxmi, a guest participant from the show, to sing in the much-awaited Pawan Kalyan movie, OG.

Being one of the judges on Indian Idol 3, Thaman even paid a token advance to her on the stage after her performance.

As per a report by Times Now, Laxmi is from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district and is a guest singer this season on Indian Idol. Recently, she delivered a stunning performance that earned her a standing ovation on the Indian Idol stage.

All the judges—Thaman, Vijay Yesudas, and Geetha Madhuri—and the audience present at the sets of Indian Idol gave Laxmi and her team a huge applause.

Laxmi performed a folk song about a husband sharing all the gifts he had received from his wife. She was accompanied by a small troop of musicians. Laxmi and her troop performed a very sparkling performance, and the judges, contestants, and spectators were totally enamored by it.

Thaman praised the show for fostering new talents

Music director Thaman appreciated the effort taken by Indian Idol in bringing folk music back into the limelight, saying that Indigenous music must be upheld and that our roots must not be forgotten.

Thaman feels that Indian Idol provides a great platform for such artists like Laxmi to get a chance to perform and get the appreciation they deserve. Laxmi’s performance can be watched in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 3, which is streaming every Friday and Saturday on Aha.

Sujeeth-Pawan Kalyan’s OG

OG is the latest venture by director Sujeeth of Prabhas starrer Saaho fame. Power Star Pawan Kalyan is leading the project from the front as the hero. OG has great ground hype, as this marks his comeback to the silver screen after a gap. There is a buzz that the Power Star would play the role of a fight master in this film.

Sujeeth recently revealed that Pawan Kalyan would be playing Ojas, and another moniker would be "Gambheera," so the full name will be 'Ojas Gambheera.' He explained that the title of OG was taken from the starting letters of Ojas and also referred to "Original Gangster," a term that resonates greatly with this theme of the movie.

Music director is a specialist when it comes to massy commercial action dramas. Thaman is composing the music and OST of OG. Earlier, Thaman has composed music for Pawan’s Bheemla Nayak.

