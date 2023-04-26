Music: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's chemistry with Arijit Singh's voice makes Kanulanu Thaake classic love song

Music is an expression. They act as a medium to express love, emotions, sadness, happiness, and millions of other moods. And music is also one thing that binds everyone with no language barrier. As it's said you do not need language to understand music, it's all about the feel. Today, we bring you one such Telugu song that will touch your soul, and reminisce about your loved ones and the romance. It's Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kanulanu Thaake song from the blockbuster film Manam.

The soothing voice of Arijit Singh, and the steamy romance of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who played the role of husband and wife in the film, will make your day. The song is sheer beauty, from its beautiful lyrics by Vanamali to its composition and voice. If you are someone who loves Arijit Singh's songs, do not this gem. It's a must-listen and treat to the ears. Despite many years, Kanulanu Thaake makes music lovers feel better every time. It's one of the classic romantic songs in Telugu.

The video song is a beautiful representation of a married couple and their honeymoon romance. It captures a beautiful phase from husband and wife, pregnancy to after the child is born. It shows the timeline from romance to disturbances and fights between the couple. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha did perfect justice to their roles and their chemistry is so endearing to watch in the romantic song.

Watch the Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's romantic song Kanulanu Thaake from Manam movie below:

About Manam

Released in 2015, Kanulanu Thaake is a musical melody from the blockbuster Telugu movie Manam, which starred the three generations of the Akkineni clan. Manam marked the second collab between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha after Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. This movie officially brought Samantha close to the Akkineni family.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Manam stars Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Saran, Neetu Chandra, and Raashi Khanna. It also featured actor Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role as a doctor.

The film’s story is about reincarnation and the beautiful phases of life. The film is one of the best Telugu films of all time and remains to be a classic. The film effortlessly managed to blend comedy with emotions and gave Telugu audiences one of the best soothing music albums.

Manam is extremely special to the Akkineni family as it was the last film veteran actor Nageswara Rao.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy with the shooting of the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The actress will be seen next in Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Naga Chaitanya is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Custody, which is set to hit the screens on May 12, 2023. Directed by Vikram Prabhu, the film stars Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami in lead roles as well.



