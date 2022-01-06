Musical Konnect: Roja to Kaatru Veliyidai, the magical duo of cinema AR Rahman & Mani Ratnam

Music heals us in a way nothing can. To lighten up the mood, all we need is AR Rahman's music to break the quarantine blues. However, AR Rahman's tunes with Mani Ratnam's visuals have a wholesomeness in itself. Being a young boy from Madras to becoming one of the most celebrated artistes across the globe, Rahman's journey has been incredible.

An extraordinary filmmaker, Mani Ratnam and a gifted musician, AR Rahman, they create magic together. They are arguably the greatest director-composer of all time. Kuchi Kuchi Rakkamma (using Indian classical and drums he made it sound soothing, naughty and cool) from Bombay, while for Vellai Pookal from Kannathil Muthamittal, AR Rahman created it with just a guitar and a voice. With a piano, guitar and no BGM, Rahman's tunes have always managed to fit in Mani Ratnam's style.

Every tune he creates comes from his heart and connects with audiences. Today on the master of melodies, AR Rahman's birthday, let's take a look at some of the best creations.

1. Aye Sinamika:

AR. Rahman gives a twist to this love song that will leave you liking it even more. No matter how many times you listen to this track, it will leave you mesmerising. Sung by Karthik with A.R. Rahman music, Aye Sinamika is penned by Vairamuthu.

2. Vaan:

Vaan from Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai featuring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari is pure bliss to ears and eyes. This song is a slow poison and so beautifully put together.

3. Chinna Chinna Aasai:

AR Rahman's first song Chinna Chinna Aasai in Mani Rathnam's popular award-winning film Roja remains as fresh as it could even today. Treat yourself with this masterpiece.

4. Snehithane:

Snehithane Snehithane from Mani Ratnam's magical Tamil Movie Alaipayuthey starring Madhavan and Shalini and Arvind Swamy and Khushboo in guest appearances is a timeless classic.

5. Mazhai Kuruvi:

Fall in love with Mazhai Kuruvi from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

What he is going to do with Ponniyin Selvan: I, looks out of the world.