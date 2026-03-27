Muthu Alias Kaattaan Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman’s thriller web series

Muthu Engira Kaattaan (Muthu Alias Kattaan) is a Tamil-language action drama thriller web series starring Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman. The 10-episode series has been available for streaming on JioHotstar since March 27, 2026.

If you’re planning to watch the show online, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan Twitter Review

A user took to social media and commented that Kaattaan was an average web series. The user stated that Vijay Sethupathi ’s acting was good, but the screenplay was very boring. They added that the background score was good and that all the characters gave their best performances. Overall, they rated it 3/5 and mentioned that it could be watched if one had nothing else to do.

Another netizen wrote that Kaattaan, a 10-episode series with a runtime of over five hours, had a good concept and appropriate casting for a crime drama. They noted that all the performances were neat, especially highlighting Vijay Sethupathi, Muthukumar, and Vadivel Kodangi as standouts.

The user also mentioned that the background score provided decent support, but pointed out that the main issue was the slow narration. They felt the investigation genre lacked gripping highs and twist-based episode endings, making several portions feel laggy. They added that reducing the length and strengthening key elements could have improved the series. In conclusion, they rated it as just above average (2.75/5) and said they had expected more from Vijay Sethupathi and Manikandan.

A third netizen mentioned that Kaattaan began with the discovery of the hero’s severed head near a mountain, which led to a police investigation into his identity and the reason for his murder. They observed that the screenplay was somewhat slow and felt the story might have worked better as a film rather than a web series.

Here are the reactions:

Muthu Engira Kaattaan follows the story of a mysterious man named Muthu, whose life is described through conflicting and fragmented narratives that portray him variously as a legend, a monster, or a miracle. The series explores his true story and why different people have contrasting perspectives about him.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman in the lead roles, the series also features Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar, and many others in key roles.

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