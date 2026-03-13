Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s mystery web series online

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to star in the lead role in the web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan (or simply Kaattaan). As the show is set to premiere soon, the makers have unveiled its trailer. Here are the details.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release

The web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan is slated to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming on March 27, 2026. The show was initially announced at the JioHotstar South Unbound event.

The official update regarding the release date and trailer was shared by the team via the platform’s social media handle. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Yaaru Intha Muthu Engira Kaattaan (Who is this Muthu alias Kaattaan)? Hotstar Specials Muthu Engira Kaattaan streaming from March 27 only on JioHotstar. Created by M. Manikandan and directed by M. Manikandan & B. Ajithkumar.”

Official trailer and plot of Muthu Engira Kaattaan

Muthu Engira Kaattaan follows the story of a mysterious man named Muthu, whose life is described through conflicting and fragmented narratives that portray him variously as a legend, a monster, or a miracle. The show explores his true story and why different people have contrasting perspectives about him.

Cast and crew of Muthu Engira Kaattaan

Muthu Engira Kaattaan stars Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman in the lead roles, with Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar, and many others in key roles.

Created by Kadaisi Vivasayi fame M. Manikandan, the show is co-directed by him and B. Ajithkumar. The action drama features music composed by Premam and Padakkalam composer Rajesh Murugesan, with Madhu Neelakandan handling the cinematography.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next appear in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road . Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

The actor recently announced a project titled Pocket Novel . The upcoming film, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marks the director and actor’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe, and features Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty as co-leads.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi will also make a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. Additionally, he is part of Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR, and has also confirmed that he will headline a project under Mani Ratnam, co-starring Sai Pallavi.

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