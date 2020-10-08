Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic: Makers to reveal Vijay Sethupathi’s first look from the film soon

Tentatively titled 800, reports suggest that the film will have music by Sam CS, while Rajisha Vijayan is reported to be playing the leading lady.

At a time when we all are waiting for an official update from the makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s yet to be titled upcoming sports drama, the makers of the film have now revealed that they will come up with an official update soon. While they have not yet revealed what the update will be, media reports suggest that they will reveal Vijay Sethupathi’s first look from the film. Well, it looks like a treat for Vijay Sethupathi fans is on the cards.

Titled 800, the film will be directed by MS Bhoopathy. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800. If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the music director's third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Rajisha Vijayan, who is playing the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, will reportedly be playing the female lead in the biopic too.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna wraps up her Tamil debut Sulthan with Karthi: Thank you for tolerating me

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be undergoing weight loss process and he will also undergo training for cricket before the film’s shooting starts. He will also be given professional training for bowling. Vijay Sethupathi has even set aside dates for the biopic, and he will start shooting for the film is expected to be started soon. Other than this, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. In Tughlaq Durbar, he will be seen along with Parthiban. He also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×