Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic starring Vijay Sethupathi to have Sam CS as the music director?

If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the music director's third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. More details about the film are expected to be announced officially soon.
20681 reads Mumbai
We all know that Vijay Sethupathi will be acting as the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the latter’s biopic. Titled 800, the film will be directed by MS Bhoopathy. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800. If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the music director's third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. More details about the film are expected to be announced officially soon.

Talking about the film, Vijay Sethupathi had earlier said in an interview with The Times Of India that he has never even watched cricket. The English daily quoted him as saying, “I don't even watch cricket. The sport does not make me excited and it makes me feel bored. So I have not watched cricket even as a child. In fact, I even told this to Muttiah Muralitharan sir and he immediately told me that is the perfect quality for me to play the role."

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar: Makers to REVEAL first single Annathe Seithi on Monday

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be undergoing weight loss training before the film’s shooting starts. He will also be given professional training for bowling. Vijay Sethupathi has even set aside dates for the biopic, and he will start shooting for the film after the lockdown. Other than this, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. In Tughluq Durbar, he will be seen along with Parthiban.

Credits :The Times Of India

